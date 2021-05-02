Hicks is set to receive further imaging Monday on his sore right forearm, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals labeled Hicks' removal from his appearance in Saturday's game against the Pirates as precautionary, but that doesn't mean he'll avoid a trip to the injured list. St. Louis should gain more clarity on the extent of Hicks' injury Monday. Hicks has served as a setup man in front of closer Alex Reyes this season, posting a 5.40 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 10:10 K:BB in 10 innings.