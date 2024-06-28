Hicks did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits, two walks and a hit batsman against the Cubs. He struck out seven.

Hicks' outing was marred by a rough third inning in which he hit a batter, allowed two steals and gave up a homer and triple among three hits during the three-run frame. Otherwise, Hicks faced just two batters over the minimum during the other four innings, recording at least seven strikeouts for the fourth time this season. He'll carry a strong 3.36 ERA into his next start, tentatively scheduled to take place next week when the Giants travel to Atlanta for a mid-week series.