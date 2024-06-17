Hicks (illness) will start Monday's game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Giants manager Bob Melvin acknowledged after Hicks' most recent outing in Tuesday's loss to the Astros that the right-hander had been sick for several days leading up to the start. The illness might have played a factor in Hicks' lackluster numbers versus Houston (three runs allowed on five hits and one walk over 4.2 innings), but it won't cause him to miss his next turn through the rotation. With the ailment further in the rear-view mirror while he takes the hill Monday on five days' rest, Hicks will look to recapture the strong form he displayed earlier in the season. Even though he's failed to meet the threshold for a quality start in each of his last eight appearances, Hicks heads into Monday's game with a 3.01 ERA and 1.20 WHIP.