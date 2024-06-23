Hicks (4-4) took the loss against the Cardinals on Saturday, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks with one strikeout over four innings.

Hicks surrendered a two-run home run to Paul Goldschmidt in the first and a three-run homer to Alec Burleson in the fourth before departing with a 5-4 deficit. After tossing five scoreless innings June 17, this was the most earned runs Hicks has allowed in a start this season. The righty has only completed five frames in one of four June outings and has not logged a quality start since April 27. He owns a 3.24 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 69:31 K:BB over 80.2 innings and lines up to start against the Cubs next week.