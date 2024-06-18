Hicks allowed four hits and four walks while striking out four batters over five scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Monday.

Hicks recently battled an illness but was able to take his regular turn in the rotation Monday. He threw only 48 of 87 pitches for strikes and tied a season high in issuing four free passes, but he was able to work around constant traffic on the basepaths to finish with five scoreless frames. It was the first time Hicks has held an opponent scoreless since his season debut against San Diego on March 30, though he's been quite reliable in yielding three or fewer earned runs in all but one of his 15 outings. The right-hander holds a 2.82 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 68:28 K:BB through 76.2 innings on the season.