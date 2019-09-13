Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Smacks 27th homer

Ozuna went 1-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Rockies.

Ozuna took Tim Melville deep in the third inning to record his 27th homer of the season. While he's recorded only six hits in his last 41 at-bats, Ozuna has still managed to hit three home runs in that span. For the season, he's maintained a .254/.33/.495 line across 478 plate appearances while also chipping in 74 runs scored and 82 RBI.