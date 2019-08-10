Kimbrel (knee) is expected to join the Cubs in Philadelphia, though he won't be activated immediately, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Kimbrel is expected to test his injured hamstring in Philadelphia by tossing a bullpen, and a timetable for his return should become more clear shortly after. According to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times, he's unlikely to be activated from the shelf when first eligible Wednesday.

