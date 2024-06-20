Kimbrel (5-2) earned the win and blew a save against the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits with a strikeout in the ninth inning.

Kimbrel was called upon to protect a 5-4 lead in the ninth inning but allowed a leadoff double by Anthony Volpe and a game-tying single by Giancarlo Stanton. He was able to keep the game tied and the Yankees won in the 10th inning to earn Kimbrel the win. Until Wednesday, Kimbrel had not allowed an earned run since May 8 or blown a save since April 28. On the season Kimbrel is now 16-for-20 in save chances and owns a 2.63 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 39:11 K:BB over 27.1 innings.