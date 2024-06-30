Kimbrel walked two in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.

Kimbrel hadn't walked multiple batters in an outing since May 8, but he was able to pitch his way out of trouble. He's allowed two runs (one earned) while posting a 13:5 K:BB over 9.1 innings in June, converting six of his seven chances this month. Kimbrel is up to 19 saves with a 2.37 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 44:14 K:BB through 30.1 innings overall. Kimbrel has pitched three of the last four days, so he may not be available if a save situation arises Sunday. With Jacob Webb, Yennier Cano and Cionel Perez also having pitched Friday and Saturday, there could be an opportunity for Dillon Tate or Bryan Baker to get a look in a high-leverage spot.