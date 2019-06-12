Kimbrel completed a bullpen session Monday and could throw live batting practice by the end of the week, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Kimbrel is at the Cubs' spring training facility in Arizona as he progresses towards his return to major-league action after an extended offseason. The 31-year-old could seemingly head to Triple-A Iowa for some tune-up innings next week if all goes well at live batting practice.

