Heyward (illness) was available to pinch hit Tuesday and is expected to play Wednesday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old has been undergoing testing since leaving Sunday's game with light-headedness and shortness of breath, but he's been cleared to retake the field. Heyward has a 1.311 OPS in his past 12 games and should reclaim his starting role in Chicago's outfield.