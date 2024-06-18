Heyward isn't in the Dodgers' lineup for Tuesday's game versus Colorado.
Austin Gomber will toe the slab for the Rockies on Tuesday, meaning the left-handed bat of Heyward will step out of the lineup. Teoscar Hernandez will move to right field as a result, opening up left field for Miguel Vargas.
