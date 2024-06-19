Heyward hit a grand slam in his only at-bat in Tuesday's 11-9 win over the Rockies.

Heyward didn't start against southpaw Austin Gomber, but he was clutch when called upon in the ninth inning. Heyward hit for Chris Taylor and delivered a grand slam that got the Dodgers within a run, setting the stage for Teoscar Hernandez to be the hero with a go-ahead three-run blast later in the frame. This was Heyward's fourth homer of the campaign, two of which he's swatted in the last seven games. He's slashing .250/.344/.488 with 15 RBI, 14 runs scored and two stolen bases over 93 plate appearances.