Heyward is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Royals.
Heyward is 2-for-19 in his last five starts and will take a seat Friday with lefty Cole Ragans on the mound for Kansas City. Chris Taylor, Andy Pages and Teoscar Hernandez will fill the outfield from left to right.
