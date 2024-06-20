Heyward is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies.
Heyward will join fellow left-handed hitters Gavin Lux and Cavan Biggio on the bench for the series finale in Colorado while the Rockies bring lefty Ty Blach to the hill. With Heyward sitting, Miguel Vargas will pick up a start in left field and will bat seventh.
