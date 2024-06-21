Heyward is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.
Heyward will take a seat for the second consecutive night as the Angels trot out southpaw Patrick Sandoval for the series opener. Miguel Vargas, Andy Pages and Teoscar Hernandez fill the outfield from left to right.
