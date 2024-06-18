Heyward went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Monday's 9-5 win over Colorado.

Heyward's pair of RBI came on a single in the eighth inning. The veteran notched his second three-hit effort of the campaign and snapped an eight-game slump during which he had gone 2-for-22 at the plate. Overall, Heyward is slashing .241/.337/.443 with three homers, 11 RBI, 13 runs and two stolen bases through 92 plate appearances on the season.