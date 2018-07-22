Cubs' Jose Quintana: Overcoming shoulder fatigue
Quintana, who is slated to start Sunday against the Cardinals, had been dealing with shoulder fatigue prior to the All-Star break, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Pitching coach Jim Hickey noted that the Cubs purposely rearranged their post-break pitching schedule so that Quintana would receive some additional time to recover from the issue. It's not expected that Quintana will face any limitations as he takes the hill for the first time since July 10, but the fact that he hasn't been at optimal health recently may be reason enough to avoid using him in Sunday DFS contests. Quintana hasn't covered more than six innings in any of his last nine starts, posting a 3.47 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 7/7 K/9 over that span.
