Quintana (3-5) earned the win against the Cubs on Friday, allowing one (unearned) run on four hits and one walk with eight strikeouts over 6.1 innings.

Quintana allowed an unearned run in the first inning but cruised from there with plenty of run support, as the Mets scored 11 runs in the first four frames. Quintana surpassed last week's season-high six strikeouts with eight on Friday and registered his second consecutive victory. On the season, Quintana owns a 4.58 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 58:26 K:BB over 78.2 innings and tentatively lines up to face the Astros next week.