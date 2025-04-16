Quintana (2-0) picked up the win in Wednesday's 5-1 victory over Detroit, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

The veteran southpaw couldn't match the seven scoreless innings he tossed in his season debut, but Quintana was still sharp in his second outing of 2025. He tossed 58 of 100 pitches for strikes, including 20 called strikes as he kept Tigers hitters guessing. Quintana will take a 0.71 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB through his first 12.2 innings into his next start, which lines up to come on the road early next week in San Francisco.