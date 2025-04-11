Quintana will start against the Diamondbacks on Friday after being recalled by Milwaukee from the Rookie ACL Brewers, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Quintana spent much of the offseason as a free agent, but he signed a one-year deal with the Brewers in early March and opted to start the year in the minors to get stretched out. With multiple Milwaukee starters on the injured list, Quintana will get the call-up Friday and make his first appearance in a Brewers uniform, though he may pitch only a couple of innings in his first start of the season. The veteran southpaw went 10-10 across 31 regular-season starts for the Mets in 2024 and posted a 3.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 135:63 K:BB across 170.1 innings.