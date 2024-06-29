Quintana came away with a no-decision in Friday's 7-2 win over the Astros, giving up two runs on six hits and three walks over four-plus innings. He struck out seven.

The southpaw tossed an inefficient 93 pitches (54 strikes) before getting the hook after allowing a leadoff single to Yordan Alvarez in the fifth inning. Quintana has failed to pitch more than four innings in three of his last five outings, but he hasn't given up more than three runs in eight straight, posting a 3.70 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 37:11 K:BB in 41.1 innings over that stretch. He'll look to give the Mets more length in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road next week against the Nationals.