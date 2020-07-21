Hendricks said he worked on his curveball while play was suspended due to the coronavirus, and he could use the pitch more in 2020, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Hendricks worked on his grip over the past few months, and the work has apparently paid off, as the righty noted that "it's the best my curveball's felt." In his final summer camp tune-up Sunday against the White Sox, he used the pitch 14 percent of the time, as compared to 9.5 percent of the time in 2019. Hendricks has primarily featured a sinker and changeup during his time in the majors, but increased confidence in his curveball could lead to an uptick in usage.