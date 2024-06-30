Hendricks (1-6) took the loss Sunday against the Brewers, surrendering seven earned runs on seven hits and one walk in 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

Hendricks kept the Brewers off the scoreboard over the first three innings before a disastrous fourth inning in which he gave up seven earned runs, including a grand slam to Brice Turang. The 34-year-old veteran was enjoying a renaissance in June, pitching to a 1.27 ERA, a 0.80 WHIP, and a 16:4 K:BB across 21.1 innings before Sunday's disaster. The right-hander will have to go back to the drawing board to improve his ugly 7.48 ERA. His next start is tentatively scheduled for next weekend against the Angels.