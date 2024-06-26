Hendricks (1-5) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four over seven innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Giants.

Hendricks has faced the Giants in each of his two starts since returning to the rotation. He's limited them to three runs over 12.2 innings with a 12:2 K:BB, but he's gone 1-1 in those outings. It's still a positive sign after his awful start to the campaign landed him a demotion to the bullpen, where he surrendered five runs over 14.1 innings across five appearances. He's now at a 6.87 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 43:17 K:BB over 57.2 innings through 14 appearances (nine starts) this year. Hendricks is tentatively projected to make his next start at home in a tough matchup against the Phillies.