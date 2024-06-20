Hendricks (1-4) allowed one run on two hits across 5.2 innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Giants. He walked one and struck out eight.

Making his first start since May 17, Hendricks looked sharp, particularly with the season-high eight strikeouts. Since that last start and his shift to the bullpen, the veteran has pitched much better than earlier in the season. Hendricks now has a 2.70 ERA over his last 20 innings pitched including Wednesday's start. He figures to stick in the rotation for now, and his next appearance is tentatively set for Tuesday against the Giants again, this time on the road.