Hendricks is listed as the Cubs' probable starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Giants at Wrigley Field, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

As anticipated, Hendricks will return from a one-month stint in the bullpen to rejoin the rotation in the spot that had previously fallen to Jordan Wicks (oblique) and Ben Brown (neck), both of whom are now on the injured list. Hendricks won't be returning to a starting role with a bit of momentum; after giving up five earned runs over 5.2 innings between his first two relief outings, the veteran righty righted the ship and tossed 8.2 scoreless frames over his subsequent three appearances. Despite his solid form of late, Hendricks' numbers over a larger sample of seven starts earlier this season were worrisome (10.57 ERA, 1.99 WHIP, 9.3 K-BB% over 30.2 innings), so expectations should be tempered Wednesday. Barring a dramatic turnaround in his performance from earlier in the season, Hendricks will likely be headed to the bullpen once the Cubs get one of Wicks or Brown back from the IL.