Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Could DH this year?

Schwarber is a likely candidate to DH this year if MLB adopts a universal DH when the season is able to begin, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The universal DH idea has been tossed around as part of various proposals to start a compacted season with reduced travel. Schwarber would be a natural choice for the position, allowing the Cubs to deploy speedier options across the outfield. It could benefit the 27-year-old's offensive numbers as well, as he wouldn't be pulled from games for a defensive replacement.