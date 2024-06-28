Schwarber was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a mild left groin strain, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Schwarber was lifted from Thursday's game due to groin tightness, but further evaluation revealed he's battling a strain. While the DH will be shelved for at least 10 days, there's optimism Schwarber will be able to return once eligible. With Bryce Harper (hamstring) also on the IL, Nick Castellanos and David Dahl could see more DH work.