Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 win over San Diego.

Schwarber cut the Phillies lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning, launching a solo shot off Wandy Peralta. It's Schwarber's 17th homer this season and his third in his last two games. He's boosted his slash line to .257/.377/.468 with 48 RBI, 53 runs scored and four steals across 329 plate appearances this season.