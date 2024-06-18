Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a pair of two-run homers and two walks in Monday's 9-2 win over the Padres.

The veteran slugger got the scoring started for the Phillies in the third inning with a two-run blast off Randy Vasquez and later added another two-run homer off Adrian Morejon in the sixth. It was Schwarber's second multi-HR game this season and the 28th of his career. Schwarber batted .179 in his first seven games of June, but he's found his power stroke of late with five homers over his last seven contests. He's boosted his slash line to a season-best .253/.373/.457, and his 16 home runs are tied for fourth most in the National League.