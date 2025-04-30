Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

Schwarber got the Phillies into the scoring column on the first pitch he saw Tuesday, clubbing a 411-foot two-run shot in the first inning. It snapped an eight-game homer cold spell for the veteran slugger, who's seen his average dip in the past few weeks in the process. Over his last 15 outings, Schwarber is batting just .196 (10-for-51) with two long balls, one double, eight RBI and seven runs scored.