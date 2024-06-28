Schwarber was removed from Thursday's game against the Marlins due to left groin tightness, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Schwarber was removed in the ninth inning and replaced by Brandon Marsh. The extent of the injury will not be known until Friday.
