Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Hampered by back issue
Schwarber has been dealing with a stiff back, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Schwarzer was announced to pinch hit Monday against Milwaukee, but after the Brewers made the call for lefty Josh Hader, manager Joe Maddon elected to send David Bote to the plate. After the game, Maddon explained that he wasn't actually going to let Schwarber hit. It's unclear if the issue will cause Schwarber to miss any time, although his status will be worth monitoring throughout the week.
