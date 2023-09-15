The Cubs reinstated Stroman (ribs) from the 15-day injured list Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Stroman initially landed on the injured list Aug. 2 due to right hip inflammation, but his stay on the IL was extended after he suffered a right rib cage cartilage fracture in mid-August. Stroman resumed throwing Aug. 29 and will now return to the Cubs' rotation without embarking on a rehab assignment -- though there's no word on when his next start will be. The 32-year-old righty started the year strong, but Stroman allowed 17 runs in 10 innings across his last three starts prior to getting injured, and he will likely have some rust to knock off after being out for over a month. Daniel Palencia was optioned to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.