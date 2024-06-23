Stroman (7-3) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six over 6.2 innings to earn the win over Atlanta on Saturday.

Stroman was sharp in his first quality start across four outings in June. He gave up a solo home run to Marcell Ozuna in the first inning and a two-run blast to Travis d'Arnaud in the seventh. Stroman has walked multiple batters in five straight starts, which has led to some recent inconsistency. He's at a 3.15 ERA with a 1.26 WHIP and 67:40 K:BB through 91.1 innings over 16 starts this season. The right-hander is projected to make his next start at Toronto.