Stroman came away with a no-decision in Friday's 16-5 rout of the Blue Jays, giving up three runs on five hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out three.

The veteran right-hander made his big-league with the Jays in 2014 and had trouble keeping his composure in his return to Toronto, getting the hook after 88 pitches (52 strikes) and not sticking around long enough to benefit from a season-best offensive explosion by the Yankees. Stroman completed six innings only once in five June starts, but on the year he still sports a 3.29 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 70:43 K:BB through 95.2 innings. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Reds.