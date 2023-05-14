Stroman (2-4) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over 2.2 innings, taking the loss Sunday against the Twins.

Stroman gave up a home run and three doubles among those seven hits in his worst start of the season. This was just the second time in nine outings he's given up more than two runs, and it stretched his winless skid to seven starts. The veteran right-handed is at a 3.24 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 47:19 K:BB through 50 innings on the season. His 3.4 BB/9 is the highest mark of his career, and it's something he'll need to get under control to maintain success. Stroman is expected to make his next start on the road versus the Phillies.