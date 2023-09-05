Stroman (ribs) threw a successful bullpen session Monday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It was his first time throwing off a mound since he was diagnosed with a right rib cage cartilage fracture in mid-August. Stroman still has a lot of hurdles to clear, but he could potentially be an option again for the Cubs' rotation around late September if all continues to go well. His last major-league start was July 31 against the Reds.