Cubs general manager Theo Epstein said the organization hasn't determined whether to push Hoerner and start him at Double-A Tennessee, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The fact that this is even being discussed is indicative of just how impressive Hoerner has been this spring, albeit in only nine Cactus League at-bats. The 2018 first-round pick has a 2.194 OPS and has looked the part of a major league regular in camp. Hoerner finished last season by playing four games with Low-A South Bend, so he was expected to start 2019 at that level or maybe with High-A Myrtle Beach, but it sounds like he could move up the ladder quickly.