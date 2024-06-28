Hoerner went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-3, 10-inning win over the Giants.

Hoerner blasted his third home run of the season in the third inning with a runner on and also stole his 14th base of the year The infielder is not known as a big power threat, as his career best in homers for a season is only 10, but he is a capable baserunner. Hoerner swiped a career-high 43 bases last year, and he had 20 stolen bases in 2022. Fantasy managers will hope he continues to run frequently the rest of the way.