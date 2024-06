Hoerner (hand) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Rays.

Hoerner is dealing with a small fracture in his right hand and will miss a fourth straight start. According to Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times, the 27-year-old partook in a hitting session Tuesday and will be available off the bench, and he could be back in the lineup for Wednesday's contest. Michael Busch is getting a second straight start at second base Tuesday.