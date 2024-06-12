Hoerner (hand) will start at second base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Though Hoerner was diagnosed with a small fracture in his right hand over the weekend, he avoided a stint on the injured list and will make his return to the lineup after missing only four starts. Before his recent absence, Hoerner had gone 0-for-8 over his last three starts, and it may take a bit for him to regain full strength in his hand and recapture the exit velocities he had provided prior to suffering the injury. Fantasy managers in leagues with daily lineup moves may be best served leaving Hoerner on the bench until he resumes producing at a level that warrants keeping him active.