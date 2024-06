Hoerner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Cincinnati.

The 27-year-old was diagnosed with a small fracture in his hand Saturday after being hit by a pitch Thursday, so it's not a surprise he's sitting for the series finale versus the Reds. Hoerner won't necessarily require a trip to the injured list, and he may be able to play through the injury once the swelling subsides. Michael Busch will handle the keystone Sunday for the Cubs.