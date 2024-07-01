Hoerner went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Brewers.

Hoerner led off the contest with a solo home run, his fourth long ball of the season and second in the last four games. However, he didn't do anything else the rest of the afternoon, while the team as a whole only mustered one additional hit. Still, Hoerner managed to extend his hitting streak to eight games, and he's batting .344 during the stretch. The infielder should remain a viable fantasy option from the top of the order so long as he stays locked in at the plate.