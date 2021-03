Hoerner was scratched from Sunday's spring game against the Angels with lower back tightness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It's unclear when the back issue first surfaced for the 23-year-old, though he went 0-for-2 with a walk and a caught stealing during Saturday's contest. Hoerner has been crushing the ball so far in spring training with a 1.383 OPS and four extra-base hits through seven games, and it's unclear how long the back issue is expected to keep him sidelined.