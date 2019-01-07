Cubs' Yu Darvish: Gains clearance for spring
President of baseball operations Theo Epstein said Saturday that Darvish (elbow) is in "really great shape" and will be "full go on a normal schedule in spring training," 670 The Score Chicago reports.
Darvish has spent the early portion of the offseason recovering from an arthroscopic debridement procedure for his throwing elbow, which he underwent in September. The procedure apparently hasn't delayed Darvish's preparation for the upcoming campaign in a meaningful way, as Epstein noted that the right-hander has had a traditional buildup of his throwing program. Heading into the second season of the six-year, $126 million deal he inked with the Cubs last winter, Darvish has some intriguing bounce-back potential if he can avoid any further health setbacks coming out of the spring.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...