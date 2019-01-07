Cubs' Yu Darvish: Gains clearance for spring

President of baseball operations Theo Epstein said Saturday that Darvish (elbow) is in "really great shape" and will be "full go on a normal schedule in spring training," 670 The Score Chicago reports.

Darvish has spent the early portion of the offseason recovering from an arthroscopic debridement procedure for his throwing elbow, which he underwent in September. The procedure apparently hasn't delayed Darvish's preparation for the upcoming campaign in a meaningful way, as Epstein noted that the right-hander has had a traditional buildup of his throwing program. Heading into the second season of the six-year, $126 million deal he inked with the Cubs last winter, Darvish has some intriguing bounce-back potential if he can avoid any further health setbacks coming out of the spring.