Darvish (groin) is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Nationals, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Darvish is set to make his first start since May 29 after an IL stint due to left groin soreness. The 37-year-old made a minor-league rehab start at High-A on Wednesday but only got up to 49 pitches and will likely be under some sort of pitch count against the Nationals. Across 11 starts, Darvish owns a 3.20 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP with 53 strikeouts.