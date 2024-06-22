Darvish (groin) is expected to come off the injured list to make his next start with San Diego, per MLB.com.

Darvish struggled in a minor-league rehab start with High-A Fort Wayne on Wednesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three batters over 3.1 innings. He threw only 49 pitches in that outing, but the Padres nonetheless appear intent on moving him back into the rotation for his next appearance. It hasn't yet been announced when Darvish will make that start, but given the typical time between outings, it's logical to expect Monday or Tuesday versus Washington to be the target date.