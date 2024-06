Darvish (elbow) has resumed playing light catch, per MLB.com.

Darvish was expected to come off the injured list and make a start for the Padres on Tuesday, but a bout of right elbow inflammation put a halt to that plan. The right-hander underwent imaging that came back clean, and the fact that he's now doing light throwing suggests that the issue isn't serious. However, Darvish is expected to undergo additional imaging before he's cleared to throw in a game.